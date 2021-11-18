The earth is flat. I can see that it is when I look out on Lake Michigan. Flat as a pancake. Also, I have done research on the internet where there are articles proving the earth is flat.
The point is that if you want to prove your point of view by citing sources on the internet, you will be able to do so. However, if you want to get as close to the truth as possible, then you will have to answer another question. Who are you going to believe?
In our everyday endeavors we usually try to get information from people who have the most knowledge and experience regarding whatever it is we are researching. If the brakes on our car are failing, we want to take it to someone who has done a lot of brake jobs. We want someone competent and capable, someone who knows what they are doing.
If we are researching a medical question, most people cannot review the medical literature and reach a conclusion on their own. The science and statistics are simply too difficult. Instead, we need to search out a knowledgeable and trusted source of information and see what they say on the topic.
For vaccine information a person might consider the Mayo Clinic, Harvard Medical School, CDC or any other mainstream, respected medical institution. We are fortunate in this country to have many choices. These research and medical facilities have experts in all fields related to vaccines including epidemiology, virology, infectious diseases, statistics, immunology, and community health. Their views and recommendations will be the closest thing to the truth that you will find.
If you look at the recommendations regarding COVID-19 vaccine from these institutions, you will find remarkable agreement regarding this vaccine. There is really no controversy or disagreement. They all recommend it. That is because overwhelming scientific evidence indicates that the vaccine is safe and effective. The risk to an individual from the infection far exceeds the risk from the vaccine. The lower the vaccination rate in a population the easier the virus can spread. These are the facts recognized by the experts.
A recent letter in the readers’ forum pointed out that people under 65 with a healthy BMI and no comorbidities need not fear COVID-19 because they have little chance of ending up in the hospital. As I look around our community, I take little comfort in this information because most of my fellow citizens do not fit this description.
That may part of the reason for the surge of infection we are now experiencing locally. The main reason for this surge, of course, is that we do not have a high enough vaccination rate to stop the virus from spreading.
Dr. Michael Kennedy
Hamlin Township