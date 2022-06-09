I would like to discuss common sense gun responsibility. Firearm related injury is now the leading cause of death of American children. This situation is appalling. This is a public health crisis. I was horrified to learn that members of our legislature neglected their responsibility to Michigan children and recently refused to discuss the crisis.
The science is clear. We now know what works to reduce gun violence toward children and others.
· Treat owning a gun like owning a car – meaningful age limits for purchase and possession, and licensing, registration and insurance requirements.
· Laws that will minimize access to firearms for individuals at risk of harming themselves or others.
I understand there are several Michigan policy proposals floating around that address these issues.
(Senate Bills) 454,455 (and) 456 and (House Bills) 4869, 4870 (and) 4871 require universal background checks on all firearms.
(Senate Bills) 550, 551, 552 (and) 553 and (House Bills) 5066, 5067, 5068 (and) 5069 require firearms in homes with minors be properly secured and stored.
(Senate Bills) 678 (and) 679 and (House Bills) 5371 (and) 5372 prohibit possession of guns if convicted of a misdemeanor for domestic violence.
Our legislators can act now to help protect ordinary Michiganders from extraordinary gun violence. We can protect children while continuing to support the Second Amendment rights of Michigan citizens. Michigan legislators have the power to bring these bills to the floor and pass them. Our children deserve our protection. They deserve to live and learn free from violence. They deserve the best we can provide, and right now, we are failing them.
Susan Carlson
Ludington