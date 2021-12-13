The average United States citizen ingests over five grams of plastic per week into our bodies as microplastics; this is equivalent to the weight of a credit card. It is in the water we drink, the food we eat and in the air we breathe. Plastic is even in the fish we catch from Lake Michigan and the beer we drink. Microplastics are already changing the ecology and character of Lake Michigan and our Pure Michigan quality of life.
I am an environmental engineer with an expertise in water quality and I have lived along Lake Michigan all my life. I recognize microplastics are a very complex problem that affects all of us along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Researchers are concerned about the environmental and human health impacts from the ingestion of plastics; more research and progressive water quality management are needed from the State of Michigan.
Plastic generation and waste discharged into our environment are enormous. The Great Lakes receive more than 22 million pounds of plastic per year with Lake Michigan receiving 11 million pounds per year. The visual and ecological impacts from microplastics on Lake Michigan have already affected the quality of our beaches and potentially our fisheries thus effecting our vital tourism industry.
Microplastics are materials introduced into the environment from plastic manufacturing or from the degradation of plastic materials such as water bottles. Microplastics range from less that 5 millimeters (3/16 of an inch) to almost invisible nanoparticles. I am sure you have seen microplastic pollution as you have walked along the Lake Michigan beach. I have noticed tourists on the lakeshore beaches picking up and disposing of plastics.
Microplastics are causing physical, chemical and biological impacts to Lake Michigan. For example, toxic chemicals that affect hormone levels and fertility (chemical endocrine disruptors) are used in the manufacturing of plastics and have been shown to leach out of microplastics into water systems. Fish are ingesting and incorporating microplastics into their digestive systems, tissues and organs affecting their viability.
There are no federal or state environmental regulations to manage the discharge of microplastics into the Great Lakes; once they are released into the environment it is impossible to recover them. There are no regulations about how much microplastic is allowed in our drinking water or allowed to spill into our waterways.
The International Joint Commission (IJC) which manages the Great Lakes within the U.S. and Canada borders has failed to abide by their principles of “prevention and precaution” in achieving their mission to manage the Great Lakes. The IJC knows there is a microplastic water quality problem and has done little to address this pollutant.
Microplastics affect the Ludington area community in the following ways:
• Public health impacts from drinking water
• Visible beach litter affecting beach aesthetics and tourism
• Public health impacts from ingestion of plastic within fish tissue
• Attachment of toxic chemicals onto microplastics
What are the sources of microplastics in the Great Lakes? It is amazing the number and type of sources of microplastics such as:
• Manufactured microplastic pellets called nurdles used in plastic industry
• Degraded water bottles and plastic products
• Stormwater discharges of plastic into the lake and shorelines
• Washing of synthetic clothes causing microfibers in wastewater
Many state political representatives believe that plastics are properly being managed by recycling programs and that forcing plastic companies to be responsible for plastic management will cost jobs and is not economically prudent. Rep. Bill Huizenga believes trash cleanups will address the problem in the Great Lakes from a $2 million EPA grant. This approach has not worked and will not work. Quite the contrary, $2 million of grant funding is not enough to address the plastic/microplastic problem; a holistic approach is needed to manage the plastic pollution via plastic use reduction and not solely by localized beach clean ups and recycling.
To be clear, plastics manufacturing will increase three-fold within the next 5 to 10 years; there is no way now or in the future that recycling is the solution to the plastics problem.
I trust that this editorial awakens you to the emerging water quality problem facing our Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes area. The microplastic impacts are complex and need to be researched and better managed to protect our human health and environment. Please contact your federal, state and local representatives and insist that they start addressing the microplastics pollution in Lake Michigan. We must act and be involved to protect our vital water resources and economy in order to be “Pure Michigan.”
Arthur Hirsch
Pentwater