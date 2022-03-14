I recently attended several Mason County Republican Executive Committee meetings. At the February meeting during the open comment period, I said I was concerned about the RNC’s censure of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack investigation and the description of the Capitol rioters as “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” Comments followed from attendees that Cheney and Kinzinger were just prepping to get commentary jobs on CNN. The capitol riot was staged by the media and FBI. That the riot was really carried out by Black Lives Matter and Antifa militants. There were other comments but none were moderate or from the executive committee members. I left the meeting wondering where the MCREC stood on some fundamental issues.
My granddaughter, who is a high school senior, went with me to (the recent) MCREC meeting. During the comment period, I asked the executive committee members “if Joe Biden was the duly elected president or was the 2020 election stolen?” After some discussion someone asked for a show of hands from those who think the election was stolen. At least a dozen hands went up for the committee members. I then asked, “Was there an attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6th by right wing extremists?” They wouldn’t comment on that question. I was told the question was a set up and asked if I was a Democrat.
My granddaughter commented as we left the meeting, “Man, they are so … crazy.” We then discussed how Republicans say they stand for truth, honesty and the constitution, but in reality they ignore facts and the rule of law when they lose an election and deny the violent attack of the Capitol. They defame anyone that doesn’t step in line with their views.
I am completely disgusted with far-right Republicans’ name-calling, denial of facts, baseless conspiracy theories, demonizing opponents and selfishness in the name of personal freedom. I don’t want my grandchildren growing up thinking this is the right way to behave. Putin’s disinformation campaign justifying the invasion of Ukraine is an extreme example of what lies and authoritarian rule are capable of.
If there are any moderate Republicans in Mason County that believe in basic Republican values expressed by Lincoln, Reagan, and (George) HW Bush, they need to show up for these meetings. Right now they are run by people that believe in conspiracy theories and want Trump back in office. Primary candidates need to be challenged about their stance on these issues. Moderates need to get active to take back the party.
Jerry Skar
Hamlin Township
Editor's note: The Daily News reached out to Susan Boes, a member of the executive committee, and she confirmed the exchange described in the letter. She also indicated that the questions were from the public comment period, which is done similar to a local government meeting where comments can be given, but debate is not allowed.