This letter is in response (to recent) rebuttals to (a letter) published on Jan. 28. Well, I did some fact checking, too.
I spoke with (the original letter writer), and she admits that she misspoke herself about the viability. The real fact is that in most cases a heartbeat can be found at 6 weeks. Viability has been as early as 22 weeks. So, if the heart is beating, it is a live human being. How is it legal to kill a human being at any stage of development? Since when does size and location of a person determine a person’s worth? Since when is one person more valuable than another? Are we not all working on social justice? What about social justice in the womb?
The U.S. is among these seven countries that permit elective abortion past 20 weeks. This is true whether 20 weeks is measured from the last menstrual period (gestational age), conception or implantation. No matter how duration of pregnancy is measured, whether by gestational age or conception, fertilization or implantation, all countries in this category pass the 20-week threshold. These countries/territories are: Canada (no restriction in law), China (no restriction in law), Netherlands (24 weeks), North Korea (no restriction in law), Singapore (24 weeks), United States (viability) Vietnam (no restriction in law) — according to Lozier Institute https://lozierinstitute.org/internationalabortionnorms/
Getting back to facts. (The rebuttals) are both correct. Roe v. Wade did not make abortion legal through all nine months of pregnancy. However, believe it or not, abortion is legal through all nine months. On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down two life-changing decisions, Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton. Together these decisions by unelected justices drastically changed the abortion laws of all 50 states, blocking numerous laws protecting the lives of unborn children. In the third trimester, the law could forbid women to have an abortion, unless the abortion is necessary to preserve her “life or health.” In Doe v. Bolton, Roe’s companion case, the Supreme Court defined the word “health” in such broad terms that it is virtually impossible for a state to protect the unborn. The majority opinion of Doe v. Bolton stated, “The medical judgment may be exercised in the light of all factors — physical, emotional, psychological, familial and the woman’s age — relevant to the well-being of the patient. All these factors may relate to health.”.I am guessing that many reading this article have not heard about Doe v Bolton. https://law.jrank.org/pages/24687/Doe-v-Bolton-Significance.html
Ask yourself three questions: What is the unborn? (look up the Science of the embryo); What makes us valuable as human beings? Does Size and level of development make a difference?
Is the unborn human or not? If it is human; which science has proven. Then intentionally killing a human is wrong regardless of the law.
Dee Bennette,
Area Director, Right to Life of Michigan
Member of Mason Co. Right to Life