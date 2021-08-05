The first time I visited Michigan was Memorial Day weekend, 2019. A delayed flight out of Pennsylvania led to my girlfriend and I not arriving at her parents’ house in Ludington until 2 a.m. I couldn’t see anything during the drive from Grand Rapids that night, other than the wind turbines with blinking red lights and an ugly spring rain.
I was somewhere totally new, unknown, and I was nervous to be there. We were visiting for her brother’s graduation from Ludington High School, but I remember it as the “meet the parents” trip — the ever fateful first interaction between a young person and their significant other’s parents.
Fortunately, it wasn’t anything like “Meet the Fockers.”
That first trip to Ludington was perfect. She drove me to the Ludington State Park, where we went on an out-and-back run to the Big Sable Point Lighthouse; we drank Oberon in her parents’ backyard and watched a classic Lake Michigan sunset kiss the sky goodnight; we walked the dogs, all five of them; we hung out on the SS Badger, where her dad and I bonded by talking about distance running; and we nearly missed our return flight because every person in Michigan who owned an RV or camper was also driving on (U.S.) 31 that Memorial Day.
What I didn’t realize then was how much time she and I would eventually spend in Ludington together, how much our relationship would progress here.
We returned to Ludington for Christmas later that year. It was my first time away from my nuclear family on the 25th of December, but I didn’t mind because I could tell she and I were starting our own Christmas tradition: we’d spend every one after that together.
We visited again in the spring of 2020. The plan was to come for a week’s vacation in March. That turned into a 60-day stay involving a lot of running on dirt roads, basement ping pong, backyard hot tubbing, video calls for work, beer from Ludington Bay Brewery, family dinners and frantically trying to figure out if what we were doing with our lives was what we wanted to be doing with our lives (we were lucky compared to others, of course). I left that uncertain spring knowing one thing for certain: I could happily spend my life with her.
I remember all of those experiences fondly because we were together and we were here.
That’s why last fall, when I wrote her parents a letter asking for their blessing, I also asked if we could have the ceremony in Ludington. They said yes, and more importantly, so did she, and we planned our nuptials for early August 2021.
We’ll be saying “I do” in Ludington this weekend because it’s a living memory of some of the best moments of our time together, it’s our second home.
Gabriel Lodge
Grand Rapids