Just about every editorial or op-ed you read about climate change is about stopping fossil fuel emissions. The environmental impacts are serious, and we need to stop greenhouse gas emissions as per the Paris Accord Agreement to avoid irreversible environmental tipping point conditions; however, no one really writes and talks about climate change adaptation.
There is so much existing and future carbon dioxide that will reside in the atmosphere that it will take 50-100 years for carbon dioxide levels to start leveling off to achieve reduced surface and ocean temperatures. That means we need to start planning on climate change adaptation now. This will require retrofitting or designing new infrastructure for resiliency/sustainability. If fossil fuel emissions were stopped tomorrow, we will still need to face the fact that extreme events will continue to occur such as forest fires, extreme precipitation events, droughts, high temperatures, infestations, to name a few. Climate change adaptation requires citizen education, awareness, and the willingness to pay for the adaptation via carbon taxes/fees or increased state and federal taxes.
A report was released by the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Madrid in 2019 titled, "25 Years of Adaptation Under the UNFCCC" cited findings from the (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), the World Meteorological Organization, the UN Environment Programme and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. This report draws attention to increasingly more urgent adaptation needs and costs.
The report notes that rising global adaptation costs for developing countries are likely to range from $140 to $300 billion per annum by 2030 and could rise to between $280 to $500 billion or higher per annum by 2050. In the United States, the adaptation costs from sea level rise and storm surge together, not counting forest fires, are estimated to total at least $930 billion to $1.1 trillion annually by 2100.
Are we ready for these increased costs and risks associated with climate change adaptation in concert with greenhouse gas emission reductions? Are we ready to have a real discussion among us about climate change? Let us seriously consider carbon fees to help pay for these adaptation costs.
Art Hirsch
Pentwater