There once was a used car salesman who admitted he practiced what he insisted was a deception, but not a lie. Yet a dictionary will define a deceit as something told or done to cause or believe something that is not true; in other words, a lie.
The vast majority of our society used to look with great distaste on liars and the lies they told. Lying can lead to circumstances as harmless as the Easter Bunny hiding eggs and candy or as dangerous as warfare. To help control the propensity of some to lie, contracts were developed, courts established and consequences were bestowed on those caught lying.
While reminiscing with friends recently about old television shows, the program “Candid Camera” came up. The deceptive situations people would get tricked into believing always ended in hilarity. Evidence always pointed to the truth: there is no bird under the hat you’re holding against the window; the escalator has been rigged to run backward; the guys running the jack hammers are in on the trick. Few participants went away angry, because people had enough self confidence to enjoy a good joke, even on themselves. The lies were harmless.
Since the election of Nov. 3, a great many lies have been told.
Lies in both quantity and quality rivaled the endless stream of lies emanating from the White House the prior four years. Few of those approximately 25,000 verifiable lies have had the power to challenge our democracy like the ones told about our election.
Our democracy rests on the words written in our Constitution that state our president is chosen by the citizens of our country. In the case of Michigan, (more than) 150,000 (additional) residents chose Joseph Biden to be president than chose Donald Trump. For perspective, Hillary Clinton lost Michigan by only 10,704 votes. Joe Biden won the national popular vote by almost 8 million votes and garnered 306 of the necessary 270 Electoral College votes. The end.
Except it’s not. Trump, his family and the last of his supporters both in and out of Congress with their own agendas of grandiosity and financial gain, have continued to spread lies the election was stolen and/or fraudulent — choose your day, choose your claim. I find it a little amusing that people, with no qualifications and nothing to back their claims but doctored videos and the words of proven liars, find themselves more accomplished and trustworthy than the 63 judges in 63 courts — including the Supreme Court of the United States — who declared the election results correct and the election free and fair. There is no truthful evidence to the contrary. Anyone who says otherwise, is lying.
Our democracy hinges on the Constitutional right of the registered populace to choose those who govern them. When your candidate loses, you wait until the next election and try again to elect someone you feel closely aligns with your beliefs while working to encourage people to vote, not suppress those votes. Anyone who tries to obstruct the process of democracy and the honest election of those chosen by the majority is at best lying to you, (and) at worst, they are committing a seditious act.
Deb Del Zoppo
Ludington