As members of the Mason County Democratic Party, we were disappointed in the coverage given to our Meet and Greet event held on the May 14 weekend. Due to a miscommunication the LDN did not know exactly who was to be present at our event. It is dismaying that in our present highly-politicized environment, we could not announce one of our candidates in advance. Due to death threats, she had to keep her whereabouts from the general public.
We are referring to Dana Nessel, Michigan’s Attorney General. Dana was one of the candidates at our Meet and Greet where she spoke for about 40 minutes and answered questions. Among the topics she covered — passionately — were the work she and her department have been doing on consumer fraud, cold cases, elder abuse scams, identity theft and the opioid crisis. She is working hard for all citizens.
We can’t help comparing the substance of her talk with that of a Republican gubernatorial candidate who said both political parties are corrupt, debates are a waste of time and “stupid” and with absolutely no evidence claimed the 2020 election was stolen.
We felt it important to let your readership know many public officials are doing their jobs, they were elected fairly, and they continue to do the right thing.
Kitty Hagerman, MCDP Executive Committee member
Janet Pollard, MCDP Executive Committee member