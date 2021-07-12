Waiting in line for my chance to get a doe permit last fall before the presidential election, I had a conversation with a deer hunter who was waiting in line front of me.
We were talking about the upcoming election, and he stated that he hadn’t made up his mind yet who (he) was going to vote for. I was somewhat surprised since Joe Biden stressed many times that he was not in favor of private ownership of firearms and he would be urging Congress to pass additional stricter regulations concerning guns.
Some of these stricter regulations that have been proposed by Biden and members of his cabinet are: more stringent background checks; longer periods of waiting time between clearing background checks and the permission to purchase; buyback schemes; no assault rifles (assault rifles described as any semi-automatic rifle that has a military-type stock, change the stock and it no longer [is] an assault rifle); outlawing gun shows; no transferring ownership of any gun from one person to another (unless you have a federal firearms license) even if the receiver has been cleared through a background check and even if the receiving person is your son, daughter or any close relative; and, only permitting the private ownership of smart guns which can only be fired by the owner through fingerprint comparisons. None of these guns have been produced so far and have only been talked about, mostly in “Star Wars” movies and there are many more proposals being forwarded.
What the public never hears about are the thousands of laws on the books that have been enacted to protect us and to keep the guns out of the hands of criminals. It’s obvious they haven’t worked so the thought is, “Let’s enact more laws.” And who would obey these laws? Not the criminal element, they haven’t obeyed any of the old laws. What would make anyone think they would start obeying the new ones.
In our larger cities, it’s a revolving door policy. They know from past experience if they are caught committing a crime with or without a gun, they will be back on the streets within a week or even the next day. Look what happened (last) summer in Oregon, Washington and many of our other states, complete chaos.
The Second Amendment to the Constitution gave the U.S. citizen the right to keep and bear arms, and it further states that this right shall not be infringed upon. It’s pretty clear, and it’s been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Many of the anti-gun people believe the Second Amendment only gave members of the militia the right to bear arms. If I’m not mistaken, and I don’t think I am, you couldn’t get into the militia unless you had your own gun.
All citizens should be deeply concerned about the crimes committed in this country with guns, but taking guns away from law-abiding citizens will not stop any crime. In fact, it will cause more crime. There are (more than) 100,000 crimes thwarted in this country every year by armed citizens by either protecting themselves or others. For the most part, you don’t hear about them because the main news media don’t want to tell about them. They have their own agenda, and it’s not pro-gun.
I heard the following about 40, maybe 50, years ago and again a few weeks ago: “At the conclusion of the Second World War, when a treaty was hashed out between Japan and the United States on the Battleship Missouri, our negotiator asked the emperor of Japan, ‘After your attack on Pearl Harbor, you had our country on its knees. Why didn’t you attack our West Coast?’ The emperor’s answer, one we should never forget, ‘It would have been suicide for us. All your citizens have guns.’”
While at Wolf’s Den last week, I picked up a sign. It’s a picture of an elderly lady, probably in her upper 80s. She’s sitting in a rocking chair with a double-barreled shotgun and a copy of the Bill of Rights. The caption says, “The problem isn’t guns. It’s hearts without God and homes without discipline.”
Walt Carrier
Amber Township