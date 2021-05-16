Republicans in the Michigan Legislature have proposed a 39-bill package of reform bills they claim would make voting easier and cheating harder. In fact, most of the bills would make it harder to vote. Election officials say cases of so-called cheating are rare and there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. There is significant evidence, however, about the real reason the voter reform bills have been produced by GOP legislators. These bills are designed to suppress voting by certain groups of citizens who usually vote for Democrats.
Republican legislators in Michigan are not alone in these voter suppression efforts. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, 361 bills with voting restrictions have been proposed in 47 States by GOP lawmakers. Several have already been enacted, most notably in Florida, Georgia and Texas. There is ample evidence that all of these laws, if enacted, would not just assure the GOP would win elections, our inalienable right to have free and fair elections would be trampled. It is as though a virus called Voter Suppression has infected the entire Republican Party. Voter Suppression has become the latest litmus test for loyalty in the Trump-controlled Republican Party.
The Republicans in the Michigan Legislature have caught the virus. Their fervor is to sanitize the vote in this state in order to assure Republican victories in 2022. Curt Vanderwall is a leader of the pack in the Michigan Senate and Jack O’Malley is his protégé cheerleader in the House. But non-partisan election officials, and experienced poll workers, say the reforms are baseless – a solution in search of a problem. Moreover some of the proposed legislation creates barriers to voting, particularly among people of lower income, people of color, voters with disabilities and those who lack transportation.
To give the devil its due, it should be acknowledged that two proposals of the 39 may actually make it easier for some to vote. Senate Bill 274 would create a new option by allowing 16-year-olds applying for a driver’s license to also pre-register for voting when they are 18. Senate Bill 300 would create an early, in-person voting option on the second Saturday before an election. These two proposals are cited most often by Vanderwall and O’Malley when the package of 39 is challenged, though neither of the bills has much significance.
On the other hand requiring voter ID for both in-person and absentee ballot applications certainly does have significance. New limits on absentee ballot drop boxes and creation of a ban on prepaid return postage on absentee ballots do, too. Likewise, banning the mailing of absentee ballot applications to every voter in the state will surely reduce the use of absentee ballots for the next election. In 2020, mailing the applications resulted in a record of number of votes cast.
The measures noted here are really just the tip of the iceberg. The sheer number of bills in the GOP package make it difficult to slice and dice good from bad. But Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer has indicated she will veto any legislation that would make it harder to vote. In response, the GOP is planning a petition drive to put their proposals on the ballot. There is a rarely used option in the Michigan Constitution that allows this to circumvent the governor’s veto. That tactic may backfire, though. Putting these proposals on the ballot would let voters decide if they want it to be harder to vote or if they want to keep intact the election process that enabled a record voter turnout in 2020.
Truth is not the hallmark of Trump’s Republican Party. Trump has been repeatedly exposed as the liar-in-chief and his followers have been his enforcers. Any truthful Republicans have been banished. Most recently Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney was fired from her leadership role for refusing to support the Big Lie any longer. Well the “You’re fired” theme may have worked to make his TV show popular for a while, but it wore thin with viewers fairly quickly and his ratings plummeted. Firing squads are the tool of autocrats and have no place in a democracy. It is sad to see one of the chief parties in our democracy implode from their own power lust but we must not sacrifice truth in the process.
Elections must be honest and truthful. We need to stop enactment of any measures that will make it harder to vote. We need to pass federal legislation that clearly identifies the voting rights of all citizens. The Jim Crow measures being proposed must be exposed and stopped in their tracks before our democracy can be further damaged.
Brenda Reeber
Ludington