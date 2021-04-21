I am writing to alert readers that 39 bills, which will drastically impact voting in Michigan, were recently introduced into our senate. This is an unnecessary step backwards to limit our constitutional right to vote, especially targeting use of the absentee ballot. As a nonpartisan voter, I am concerned that these bills will make it more difficult for college students and senior citizens like me to exercise our fundamental right to vote.
Proposal 3, approved by almost 67% of voters in 2018, enabled record numbers of citizens to participate in the voting process in 2020, and local clerks throughout the state oversaw the election process with the utmost professional integrity.
I urge readers to immediately contact your state legislators asking them to oppose Senate Bills 273-311. You can also sign up to become involved as a nonpartisan volunteer at votersnotpoliticians.com/volunteer.
Ellen W. Lightle
Pentwater