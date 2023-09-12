Village of Pentwater residents have been discussing the village-to-city transition proposal and might do well to shift their attention, temporarily, to another issue that could inform their future decisions. As I scanned local government financial statements in search of insights about purported transition benefits, I found a disconcerting statistic: The Village of Pentwater pays more for general government staff services (the sum of payments to the village council, manager, clerk and treasurer) than all five of the other villages in Oceana County — combined.
Total staff services cost for Hesperia, New Era, Rothbury, Shelby, and Walkerville was about $305,867 in 2022. New Era publishes financial statements in odd numbered years, so this figure uses 2021 data for New Era as an approximation for 2022. Village of Pentwater staff services cost $356,722 in 2022. That was 17% more than the total for all other villages in Oceana County. In other words, Pentwater staff services payments were 5.8 times the average of GGSS payments made by the other five villages ($61,173).
This condition has persisted for many years. But why? Does Pentwater pay more because it can, due to high property values and taxes? To improve my understanding of normalcy for villages like Pentwater, I examined financial statements for two somewhat larger villages in West Michigan with many lakefront properties — Spring Lake and Elk Rapids. The results were similar in direction (Pentwater pays more) but less extreme.
Spring Lake and Pentwater have similar total taxable property values, but Spring Lake has more residents (2,497 in 2020 vs. 890). One might guess that a larger village would pay more for staff services. That is not what I found. Spring Lake paid $238,463 for staff services in 2022. Pentwater paid 50% more. The difference is attributable to higher compensation paid to village council members and the village manager, primarily. Payments in 2022 to Pentwater and Spring Lake village council members totaled $77,116 and $9,089, respectively. And payments to village managers totaled $105,686 and $62,522, respectively. The staff services payment imbalance between the two villages grew in recent years, from a 10% excess in 2015 to 50% in 2022, but it was high in 2013 as well — 47%.
Elk Rapids had substantially higher taxable property values than Pentwater in 2022 ($142 million vs. $106 million), and a larger population (1,529 vs. 890 in 2020), so again one might think that Elk Rapids would pay more for staff services. Not so. Elk Rapids paid $226,408 in 2022. Pentwater paid about 58% more, partly due to higher compensation for council members and the village president ($77,116 for Pentwater vs. $29,085 for Elk Rapids) and for the village manager ($105,686 for Pentwater vs. $63,423 for Elk Rapids).
Notice how similar Spring Lake and Elk Rapids staff services costs were in 2022: $238,463 and $226,408, respectively. Why did Pentwater need to spend $356,722?
My take on the above data is that Pentwater is anomalous — it pays more for staff services and, relative to villages with lower taxable property values and tax revenues, several times more. But I would like this analysis to be repeated by people who have greater expertise in accounting and a reputation for integrity.
The Citizens Research Council of Michigan comes to mind. Such an organization might find opportunities to improve the consistency of data across municipalities, and would be easier for some to trust. Pentwater residents could use the analysis to evaluate decisions made by the village council about staff services compensation, including that given to council members. And their evaluations of council decisions could inform their own decisions about the council’s village-to-city proposal.
Stuart Hartger
Pentwater