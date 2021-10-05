The renovation/expansion of Pentwater Public Schools is a much-needed update that will provide students and their families with the education they deserve. I recently graduated from Pentwater, the teachers and staff provided me with an education allowing me the opportunity to attend the University of Michigan on a HAIL scholarship. Despite the lack of facilities, such as a proper gym, track and an auditorium.
During my time at Pentwater, I participated in sideline cheer as well as track and field, both these activities would have been greatly improved by the additions this bond is proposing. In cheer, it was a constant struggle to find the space needed to perform cheers and adequately support the basketball teams. Anyone who's attended a game should be able to recall how the cheerleaders are condemned to a small corner on the far side of the gym. It was always a shock to cheer at away games, we'd actually have space to showcase the more complex cheers we'd practiced. With the improvements proposed, team morale would improve and Pentwater’s indoor sports teams could have a home gym they're proud of.
In addition, a “real” track has been wished for and talked about for years. The prospect of this finally happening is incredibly exciting. Although I'm no longer part of the track and field team in Pentwater, I know how much the sport means to the school, and I'll never forget the struggle of having to practice my sprints on a nearly nonexistent track. The coach, Erika Fatura gives her all to each team, just as the team members give their all to represent Pentwater. It is a long-held belief of mine that investment in a proper track is the least we could do for these teams, which have managed to set various records, despite having to spend a great deal of the season practicing in the mud.
Finally, I want to advocate for the addition that I'm most passionate about: the auditorium. An auditorium would have dramatically improved my education. Not only would an auditorium have provided a special space for events such as graduation, honors ceremonies, Poetry Out Loud, and band concerts, but it would have also allowed space for some of the classes I took, such as Mr. Magrath’s Poetry and Short Stories class, and my personal favorite, his Public Speaking class. As a firm believer in the importance of arts, I know this addition will spark a great deal of excitement and creative growth for Pentwater students.
All in all, the prospect of the 2021 Pentwater Bond passing is thrilling! Pentwater has always been a place where the community comes together to support one another, and I hope that this support will extend to the passing of the bond in November.
I'm already looking forward to returning home from life in the “big” city, but now that excitement is elevated as I consider the possibilities that this bond sets forth.
Shelby Brown
Pentwater