On behalf of the Ludington Petunia Parade, we are reaching out to the community. We want to thank you for your part in making the 2023 planting season a success. Nearly 32,000 petunias were planted on May 20 on a cool drizzly morning!
Fast forward: we have not had rain in the past eleven days. The Ludington Petunia Parade watering crew has been diligently watering from 5-7 a.m. daily. We are very thankful for these gentlemen: Mike Genter, Chris Simpler, Ron Ray, Mike Burch and Richard Lathers under the leadership of Ted Radtke.
Since planting day, we have been in drought-like conditions and these baby petunias have not had Mother Nature’s soaking rain yet. The forecast for the next 10 days is concerning. We are experiencing loss of plants daily.
Please grab a jug of water when you leave home and pour it on some thirsty plants. Then, let us know with a picture #petuniaSOS2023 or https://m.facebook.com/ludingtonpetuniaparade or
ludingtonpetuniaparade@gmail.com
Help save the baby petunias
Drought is upon us
Dump a gallon of water on ‘babies’
Anywhere
Anytime
Any amount
Your petunias THANK YOU!
We thank you. The community thanks you.
Most important - the petunias thank you.
On behalf of the Ludington Petunia Parade Board,
Mary Lou Ohnsman
Petunia Parade Board Member