In regard to the (column) in the Ludington Daily News on Jan. 29 by Steven Roberts, because Joe Biden has a picture of the pope clearly and deliberately visible right behind him in the Oval Office does not mean that he is an openly devout Catholic.
If I had a picture of Stalin in my office, would I be an avid communist? Perhaps as an artist, I was using the picture to show Russian features and clothing or maybe I was using it as a dart board. Who knows?
It is possible that Biden, with direction from his party, is using his "openly devout Catholicism" to make a small but significant shift among many Catholic voters as the author (wrote). I hope not.
In his last paragraph, Roberts says, "Just look at the picture of Pope Francis behind him." I did, and it doesn't prove a thing.
Mary Lou Anderson
Ludington