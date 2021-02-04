Steve Begnoche had a beautiful article about the cormorants in the Jan. 23 issue of the Ludington Daily News telling us what the (federal) and state (governments) are trying to do.
One of the things not mentioned is that Ludington, I'm sure has more documentation on cause and effect by the cormorants on fisheries at the Consumers Power project just south of Ludington, than any place in the country, more detailed and accurate, both by the plant and also in the Michigan (Department of Natural Resources) creel census.
One things here in Ludington that affects us differently than any place else in the country is the waterfleas (Bythotrephes Longmanus), an invasive species that most people are aware of and that the federal Fish and Wildlife Service or even most of our fisheries people understand the full extant that the waterflea role plays in the Ludington area.
I believe the federal Fish and Wildlife Service and the Michigan DNR were misled by researchers. The original researchers claimed ringbilled gulls were feeding on ground up fish, when in reality they were feeding on waterfleas at the power plant before the barrier net was mandated to be installed. The barrier net, which is 2 1/2 miles long, goes from approximately a quarter mile south from the plant's water intake tubes. The net circles the barrier reef and goes about one-fourth mile north of the intakes and back to shore.
As I understand it, when the net was first installed, the waterfleas, which are in such great numbers, were pulled against the net in spite of its size. The current against the net created by the plant operation pulled the floats down so they had to add more and much larger floats. They also had to begin a program of washing off the net with power washers continuously in order to keep the floats from sinking because the nets were plugged with waterfleas and algae, both high on the fish food chain. I believe the net made the fish more vulnerable to the comorants. The fish go to the net to feed on the waterfleas and algae caught on the net and have no escape route when the cormorants come up behind them.
This is my idea on what should be done and the reason why. Because the lake bottom is property of the State of Michigan, I think we should plan our brown trout, and maybe some of our salmon that we get from the hatcheries, inside the barrier net. This would be like a netpen used at a catfish farm when they have consideration for keeping the cormorant numbers down.
Hatcheries, I believe, have the right to protect their fish stock before they're released into the wild. The brown trout and our naturally reproduced fish migrate to the massive resource of the waterfleas in the area of the pumped storage plant. Researchers say the water chemistry and water temperature is more suited at the plant for waterfleas than some other places in the lake.
I believe no matter where we plant our fish or where the fish stock comes from, they, like our natural reproduced fish will move to the food sources of waterfleas which are in such abundance around the Consumers Power project. Even though the waterflea is not native here, it has adapted very well. I think all this could be done this eyar if we can get the right people in charge. A small study done in the upper lake at the plant showed that the fish average size was bigger than those caught in gillnets in Lake Michigan around the outside of the barrier net suggesting that there is a very adequate food sources still going beyond the nets. One reason the waterflea is so prolific is they can reproduce with or without a mate.
I just finished reading again a study put out by the federal Fish and Wildlife Service titled, “Double crested cormorants and free swimming fish.” This was one, I believe because a federal judge mandated documentation of cause and effect of a cormorant rookery and what it does to the native fish population. It is very obvious there is more data available in Ludington at the Consumer Power plant on this subject that any where else in the country.
East Lansing was one of four places chosen in the country to hold meetings. When Ludington went from a creel census count of 244,697 perch caught in 1992 to one perch caught in 2000, and they wouldn't admit we had cormorants here until 2006 in spite of cormorants being sighted as early as 1972. Plus we have gill net studies that started in 1972 to this day, showing cause and effect. Yet the federal Fish and Wildlife services won't admit this date is available. These gillnet studies continue to this day, six months out of the year. None of this, or even Ludington, was metnioned in the reports which were supposed to go to the courts that are making the decisions on cormorants.
Richard Underwood
Ludington