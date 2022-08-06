I worked the polls (Tuesday). I was a Democratic poll challenger. My job was to catch poll workers in the act of poll fraud.
Poll fraud doesn't exist, certainly in the Fourth Ward of Ludington. What I learned from the experienced poll workers, fraud cannot exist in Michigan as a whole. There are too many checks and counter-checks and counter-counter-checks for fraud to happen. The mechanics of voting are so carefully thought-out, it seems impossible to outsmart it.
Tamela was the boss and my contact. She has worked each election for almost 20 years. I was also lucky enough to speak to our city clerk, Deb Luskin, who (apparently) rushes from one precinct to another all election day. Both were graciously willing to share their wisdom with me.
To Deb, Tamala and thousands of city and county clerks and their poll workers, your vote is precious. It is valuable, carefully counted, verified and preserved. The Michigan voter is respected. New voters are welcomed and happily shown the ropes.
It's easy to register. It's easy to vote. Get to know your city clerk or your county clerk or your township clerk. I am not non-partisan. I am a Democrat and a socialist. I don't care what you are. Just vote!