It’s that time of year again, plant and harvest season. Of course, what comes with plant season is also Mother Nature’s eating season. Mother Deer and her fawns are out now and need to eat, too. Our winters are long and hard therefore, they too need to build up mass/muscle. It’s truly heartening, farmers and their friends/families seem to have endless “Kill Deer Permits.” This has been allowed for many years, however it seems as though that is all we see and hear about is shootings/slaughtering and more shootings. It’s truly a shame and a waste to have so many deer slaughtered.
If it’s a poor weather season, farmers need help from the government. Farmers need additional help/subsidies to meet needs and keep cost reduced to the consumer. Either way, the taxpayers or the consumer will be paying for it indirectly. Therefore, way can’t farmers or homeowners that feel their plants are at risk, by Mother Nature’s creatures, put up fencing, or mesh to protect their plants/flowers versus slaughtering countless deer?
This type of slaughtering may/does leave many fawns without their mothers leading to a slow/starvation death? There are many grants and subsidies available today, why can’t farmers/homeowners apply or search for means to fence/protect their crops/flowers?
There are so many rules and regulations put into place when other business decide to start a business. Take for instance “Stix” out in Hamlin. That business needed to spend a great deal of extra money to keep the neighborhood happy? What about fencing to protect crops/flowers and our beautiful deer? State/local/(Department of Natural Resources) and other officials should help regulate the project, but also help supply means for large businesses/farmers to met the requirements.
It’s understandable, individuals would express product cost would therefore increase. Nothing will be cheap again and regardless, there is always a reason for a price hike. But yet, they get away with it and the consumer still seems to be paying it? It’s time to start possibly thinking and discussing new funding opportunities/grants to possibly assist in a project that will help protect all individuals/parties, including Mother Nature’s creatures that too are just trying to survive.
Shirley Wever
Hamlin Township