First of all, I thought (David Bossick's column in Monday's edition) on the elementary schools very good. It handles a painful subject delicately, giving a quick history and solid foundation that informs everyone (again) about choices faced and decisions made. It even attempts to offer some comfort, acknowledging the changes that hit peoples' school memories pretty hard, and then you share this view from a personal perspective. (I was amused by the camaraderie you shared with Steve Begnoche about still feeling like an outsider in this, your hometown. If Steve still feels that way, then I'm an alien invader after only 24 years.)
There are outsiders and there are Outsiders and some of the capital O's were even born here and raised their children here. These Outsiders get their collective dander up and write a letter to the editor asking for the privilege to be the sole overseers of their children's and grandchildren's health, knowing full well that they shouldn't "disobey orders" in a matter of life and death. In other words, they confuse a public health issue with a constitutional rights issue.
Here's what I think of my sister townswoman Nelson's (letter to the editor): Such Outsiders go in front of the public deliberately, to broadcast the fact that they intend to ignore their own educational body's strong recommendation — the educational body they helped to elect. They present facts in distorted form: the COVID-19 vaccine is glibly referred to as "this gene therapy," which it is not.
Only the most serious "adverse events" are listed in their particulars; but these "adverse events" are truly the rarest ones. Professional athletes attempting to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated are lumped in with those very, very few who had a fatal "adverse event" as well as those who have refused to be vaccinated and many cases today, can't train, poor things.
The majority of the "adverse events" (stated in the letter) to be so widely spread across the globe, happened to folks who had temporary lightheadedness and/or an allergic-type reaction, also temporary. Most of us know by now that the jab doesn't harm, wound or kill. People who trust medicine, who trust our healthcare system (well established since the 1940s) sit down for their vaccine, and they get up. They walk away. It doesn't even hurt! And it works as well as it can work, now and in the future.
Finally, the front page on (Monday, Nov. 29), cheerily presenting not one but two features on the beaming lights of Christmas in downtown Ludington, omitted one glaring fact that so many people participated in what may become the worst superspreader event in Mason County history during the worst (already in evidence) COVID-19 surge in Mason County history.
I beseech everyone who attended to go get tested before Christmas, even if it is only for the love of (God). As a shop owner recently said to me, "People don't deserve to die just because they're ignorant." Well said. And I'll add that putting childrens' lives in danger is a bridge too far.
Tandy Sturgeon
Ludington