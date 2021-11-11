Semper Fidelis, Always Faithful. This motto of the Marines carries the promise of the eternal and collective commitment to the progress of our nation and loyalty to fellow Marines. We hold a deep respect for those willing to sacrifice their lives for our in defense of our constitution. As Colonel Jessup said in "A Few Good Men," we want them on that wall. But just as Jessup betrayed his oath to the constitution, (U.S. Rep.) Jack Bergman betrayed his oath and his country in allegiance to a demagogue.
Bergman used our loyalty to patriotism as a tool to gain access to office. Since then he has shut out his constituency by failing to hold one public town hall since 2017. He joined a failed lawsuit to throw out the votes of four states. On the night our Capitol was violently attacked, Bergman joined 146 sedition caucus members to overturn the election by attempting to stop the electoral certification. He voted against the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 coup attempt. He voted against the House Select Committee investigation. He voted against holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas.
Even as concerns are expressed about congressmen coordinating with rioters prior to the Jan. 6 attack, Bergman won’t answer questions about his actions. What is he hiding?
We must hold Jack Bergman accountable for perpetuating the Big Lie and for attempts to overturn a free and fair election.
Eric Lampinen
Manistee