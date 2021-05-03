We have come to love the seemingly one-sided, so-called scientific research we hear presented on the news that we seem to lose control of our minds and bodies when told that we have to do a particular thing.
We are told that vaccines are the only method to stop the spread of COVID-19, but are you told what is in the vaccine and what each ingredient will do to the human body.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine includes the following ingredients: mRNA, lipids ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2 [(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose. According to the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization dated Feb. 25, 2021, “There is no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19.”
The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine contains the following ingredients: messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG], cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC]), tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate, and sucrose. According to the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization dated December, 2020, “There is no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19.”
I believe it is time for you to shut down your video game, do some research, ask some questions, determine if you want these vaccine ingredients in your body and make an informed decision about your own health. After all, you have to live with it for the rest of your life.
I would make sure you receive a material safety data sheet on all the vaccine ingredients before accepting a shot of any COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, you would need to know the percentages of each ingredient in the vaccine. Make sure the percentages add up to 100 percent. Knowing that you cannot sue a vaccine company for any adverse reaction to the vaccine and knowing that the FDA states that the above vaccines do not prevent COVID-19, why are you taking them?
Aldon Maleckas
Custer
Editor’s Note: The FDA states the process for an emergency use authorization is different than FDA approval or clearance. According to the FDA: “Under an (agreement), in an emergency, the FDA makes a product available to the public based on the best available evidence, without waiting for all the evidence that would be needed for FDA approval or clearance. When evaluating an EUA, (the FDA) carefully (balances) the potential risks and benefits of the products based on the data currently available.”