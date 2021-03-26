It occurs to me that several of the contributors to this forum are highly misinformed. The belief that the sheriff of a county does not have to obey the laws is ludicrous. The state and federal government can and will infringe on the sheriff's power if need be. There Is nothing we can do to stop it.
As far as mandating the wearing of masks it is at the discretion of the governor. There may be a few doctors opposed to vaccines or mask wearing but only a very small percentage of quacks follow that issue. Ninety-eight percent of scientists believe we should follow the CDC instructions. If you want to lay blame for the spread of COVID-19, lay it on Trump. His disregard in the early stage of the disease has cost more than 530,000 deaths in the U.S. alone. Our governor has taken it upon herself to save lives.
All investigations into voter fraud or the stealing of an election were false. The courts turned back (more than) 40 lawsuits from the Trump campaign. No evidence of voter fraud was found anywhere. Trump was not nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, unless he nominated himself. All you have to is Google "Trump" and the "Nobel" and it comes up '"nonsense."
If (you were) to ask me why I voted for Biden, it was mainly to keep a lying, misogynistic, draft-dodging, racist, criminal out of the White House.
I must remind another contributor that our nation is not based on any religion or the following of any mythical being. There is no mention in the Constitution of any god. People fled Europe on droves to escape religious persecution. By the way, Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin were all Catholic. We are a nation of laws set by men and women. There is absolutely no place in government for religion. Whatever religion or president adheres to, it is strictly a personal matter. Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for almost 50 years and is favored by over 75 % of all Americans. Because of Trump's hateful rhetoric toward Asians, there have been (more than 3,700) attacks on Asian Americans. His comments like "Kung Flu" and "The Chinese Flu" have stoked white supremacy. Trump is a menace.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township