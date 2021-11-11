Why is none of the progressive legislation promised by Democrats enacted in Congress? It is because Republicans in the Senate use the filibuster rule to kill any progressive legislation proposed by Democrats. This is contrary to the democratic form of government established by the U.S. Constitution. It is a parliamentary rule of the Senate, now blatantly misused by the minority party to thwart the interests and needs represented by the majority party.
The filibuster rule was initially created to give stronger voice to minority concerns regarding legislation being considered by the U.S. Senate. In its earlier use the filibuster was characterized by a Senator speaking continuously to occupy the Senate floor to keep a bill from coming to a vote. Speaking for hours was an arduous challenge and consequently not often done. In its present form the threat of a filibuster has eliminated the need for marathon speaking. Instead, a cloture vote is required to bring legislation to a vote in the Senate. For a cloture vote to pass, a super majority of 60 yes votes are required. This super majority requirement, versus a simple majority, was designed by the Republicans in the Senate to block legislation proposed by the Democrats from ever coming up for a vote. Thus, a minority party is empowered to use the filibuster to flaunt the vote of majority.
This is basically the filibuster as it exists today: Senators can filibuster simply by expressing their intention to do so. When a filibuster is expected, and it is clear that a super majority is not a possibility, then a bill, however popular with the majority of citizens, will often not be brought to a vote
In fact, Democrats won the popular vote in 2020 by (more than) 7 million votes and numerous polls have consistently shown that most Americans favor the kind of bills introduced by Democrats, such as to strengthen labor unions, to protect the environment, create high-paying jobs and reduce pay discrimination, to curb gun violence, to protect voter rights and to provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. Instead, the minority party in the Senate can threaten to filibuster, knowing there will not be the super majority number of votes to pass cloture and effectively derail the bill.
Caroline Fredrickson, who was President of the American Constitution Society from 2009-2019 and is now esteemed for her work at the Brennan Center for Justice, concluded after a lengthy and in-depth study of the impact of the filibuster: “The procedural maneuver, long used by Senate minorities to block civil rights legislation, is now poised to stop democracy reforms supported by broad majorities. If the Senate is to be responsive to the popular will, the filibuster must go.”
In “Kill Switch,” Adam Jentleson, a former deputy chief of staff to Senator Harry Reid, details in a well-documented and very engaging book how damaging the filibuster has been to the function of democracy. Jentleson makes it clear that the filibuster is an arcane and alarming weapon to deny the will of the majority and to undermine and destroy democracy in America.
The local Social-Political Book Club has chosen “Kill Switch” as its read in November. The book will be discussed at its monthly meeting on Nov. 17 at the Jamesport Brewing Company. If you are vaccinated for COVID-19, you are invited to participate in the discussion of the book at the Social-Political Book Club meeting. The discussion will be facilitated by Nick Krieger, a prominent attorney and community activist in Ludington.
For those unfamiliar with the Social-Political Book Club, monthly meetings are open to those interested in reading and discussing the book selected for that month. The book club usually meets at the Jamesport Brewing Company on the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Food and beverage services are available during the meetings, but some participants prefer to come earlier (at 6 or 6:30 p.m.) to dine and socialize before the more formal meeting starts.
Brenda Reeber
Ludington