The emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has the following under “mandatory requirements for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administration under emergency use authorization” item No. 2: “The vaccination provider must communicate to the individual receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or their caregiver, information consistent with the ‘fact sheet for recipients and caregivers’ prior to the individual receiving Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.” Janssen and Moderna have the same mandatory requirements.
I have talked to many individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and they all have said they did not receive the fact sheet information before the vaccine was administered and almost all said they were handed papers after the vaccine was administered.
What does this mean to you? “The British Medical Journal” on Dec. 7, 1996, states that, “Amongst other requirements, this document (The Nuremberg Code 1947) enunciates the requirement of voluntary informed consent of the human subject. The principle of voluntary informed consent protects the right of the individual to control his own body.” You should be asking yourself, “If I show up and roll up my sleeve to receive a shot, is that voluntary informed consent?”
You providers need to read the “fact sheet for recipients and caregivers.” This is information providers must provide each recipient before administering the vaccine. You cannot sue the vaccine manufacturer. If a vaccine recipient has an adverse reaction, and you providers did not explain the information in the “fact sheet for recipients and caregivers,” who do you think is going to be sued? After all, the eight or 10 new billionaires as a result of COVID-19 cannot afford to be bothered with such trivial matters.
Dr. Steven Quay and Dr. Richard Muller in a June 6, 2021, (op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal), “The science suggest a Wuhan lab leak” that “the most compelling reason to favor the lab leak hypothesis is firmly based in science. In particular, consider the genetic fingerprint of CoV-2, the novel coronavirus responsible for the disease COVID-19.”
Contrary to how a virus changes over time, Cov-2 appeared in humans already adapted into an extremely contagious version. “Such early optimization is unprecedented, and it suggest a long period of adaption that predated its public spread.” Humanized mice were repeatedly exposed to the virus until the optimum virulence was achieved (this is called gain-of-function research). “The scientific evidence points to the conclusion that the virus was developed in a laboratory.”
Now, you ask, why would anyone want to kill people? We could ask that of Stalin (60 million), Mao (45 million) or even Hitler (6 million). I would say money, power and control. COVID-19 has produced one of the greatest wealth transfers in history (Jim Cramer, “Mad Money,” CNBC, June 4, 2020). Others have echoed these observations, describing the monumental transfer of wealth from the bottom of the economic ladder to the top (LewRockwell.com, Oct. 19, 2020). Even the World Economic Forum — which has promoted many of the structural changes now underway at its annual Davos meetings — acknowledges the “asymmetric nature” of COVID-19-related hardships and the “greater ferocity and velocity” of the pandemic’s impact on populations already under stress before 2020 (World Economic Forum, 2020). Technocracy is recognized for exalting knowledge and expertise as the principal sources of legitimate power and authority and for asserting that there is “one best way” that only “the experts” (e.g., engineers, scientists, and doctors) can determine (B.H. Burris, 1989).
On the local and national news, why do we only see promoters of vaccination and not people that do not promote vaccination? We are becoming a nation of cellphone addicts whose every thought and action appears to be controlled by our masters of technology Amazon and three other big COVID-19 winners — Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft. These four companies have the computing power to dominate the field of thought (people) control. Amazon already controls nearly 46 percent of the worldwide public cloud-computing infrastructure (Atlantic.Net, 2018; Nix, 2019).
Viruses have variants and each one will require a booster. Naturally, the booster will cost more. The money train is just starting to roll. It is a crime that many people will have to pay the supreme price for these corporate profits. Anyone for improving their natural, God-given immunity?
Aldon Maleckas
Custer