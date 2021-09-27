This is in response to recent comments by two physicians regarding the pro's and con's of mask wearing. I would like to add another perspective.
As someone with a life-long compromised immune system, illness is something I am all too familiar with. In fact, everyone and almost everything puts me at risk, not the other way around. Even so, my life has been lived fully, without fear of what might happen. Sure, if someone is openly sick, they will be avoided until recovered. Friends warn me when to stay away. Living in fear, staying away from people because they might be sick, might make me sick? Death would be better than that; which is actually no life at all.
Knowing of my life in Europe, a prominent immunologist once told me had I stayed in the United States, my health would have stabilized. That moving there caused my immune system to react badly to infectious diseases it had not yet encountered, and from which it has never recovered. He was told those experiences were worth the cost. Imagine all the opportunities missed had I stayed in a fear driven cocoon: extensive travel in Europe, brand new friends, a wonderful job, a child, speaking a foreign language etc.
Was I sick a lot, you'd better believe it. Once even becoming deathly sick on a flight midway over the Atlantic ocean. I would not trade those adventures for a life lived in a bubble and stable health. And I won't do so now.
Given the risks to my health, has anyone ever been asked or expected to mask up around me, absolutely not! However, what is absolutely hypocritical to me when it comes to masks? Until COVID-19, regardless of how sick and contagious people were before the great COVID-19 unpleasantness, even around vulnerable people they now suddenly claim to care about, those wearing and demanding them the loudest never masked up before, followed any protocols.
I dare say in day-to-day life, that would also include the two physicians who recently contributed their mask opinions in the Ludington Daily News. Especially the second doctor's letter on Sept. 23. With his line of thinking, he should have been wearing masks long before COVID-19, and not just in medical settings. Just imagine how many vulnerable people there are around you every day. Exactly. No one can or should be forced to live that way.
Then there are those who not only before COVID-19, but who now still have unhealthy diets, lick food off their fingers, and food others will eat off of spoons/double dip, wipe their mouths with their hands, sneeze into them, don't wash them, with no concern whatsoever about how those things spread disease. Yet proclaim their concern for infecting others is why they wear masks and get the vaccine. Seriously?
As someone who has seen these things, and knows better, they are seen for who they are and how they really live. Perhaps if they had practiced then what they preach now, it might hold water. From my perspective, their glasses are empty and I pay them no attention.
My life has not been short, precisely for refusing to live with and according to scare tactics; tactics that no one bothered to pay heed to before the Great COVID Unpleasantness. Just as health safety was ignored before, COVID-19 tactics don't fly with me now via those same people.
Those who live in fear of dying have never really lived at all, and are to be pitied.
Donna L. Bardsen
Hart