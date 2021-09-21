In response to Dr. Craig Nelson's letter of Sept. 20, I have searched and searched for the articles in the medical journals Dr. Nelson has cited in opposition to mask-wearing. I can't find them. Perhaps Dr. Nelson could document them, with dates. One hundred percent of the articles I have seen have shown a correlation between mask wearing and the reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Nelson should have emphasized the need for careful hygiene. Either disposable one-time use of disposable masks or one- time use of washable masks.
We would hate to think that our dear newspaper was publishing false facts, wouldn't we?
Adrianne Oswald
Ludington