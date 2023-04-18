The Hamlin Township Board of Trustees held its monthly meeting on April 13. Mason County Commissioner Jody Hartley and Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole both spoke about a county-wide Advocacy Program against child abuse. As I drove to my Hamlin home, I thought about the four families with preschool and elementary school age children who live closer than 1/2 mile from the Stix facility on North Lakeshore. All last summer, they (and the neighboring homes) were bombarded with almost 40, excessively loud (100-plus decibels), extended time (4-plus hours) outdoor rock concerts held every summer weekend in the Stix Biergarten.
Moms from two of the families have subsequently spoken at our township meetings. One said that she'd moved her children's bedrooms into the basement to lessen the impact of the noise. Another mom said that her children cried when she tried to put them into bed because the incessantly loud music wouldn't allow them to settle into sleep. (This was despite closing all windows and using a sound machine.) Studies emphasize that humans need restful sleep. Children are no exception.
Young ears are far more delicate and damageable than adult ears. The "safe sound" threshold is 85 dB, with night time levels even lower. Any environmental noise level over 85 dB will begin to increase the risk of hearing damage or hearing loss. The duration of time matters, too.
Sexual and physical abuse of children are unquestionably heinous. Approving of, promoting, and hosting extremely loud and extended-time outdoor concerts in a residential area while disregading their impact on youngsters should also be labeled as child abuse.
Marty Cupp
Hamlin Township