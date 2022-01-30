I am writing regarding Barb Burwell’s Readers’ Forum letter published Jan. 28, 2022. I am appreciative of the fact we have a local daily newspaper that provides the community an opportunity to discuss issues and exchange ideas in a public forum. However, I am disheartened when writers include false or misleading statements to support their positions and… the LDN editor does not ask writers to correct their letters or at the very least provide an editor’s note alerting readers the letter contains incorrect, unverifiable or highly debatable statements written as factual.
Ms. Burwell states “…that the viability of the unborn is recognized at six weeks …” While she may have her own definition of viability, my searches for information reveal the word in this context normally means having reached such a stage of development as to be capable of living, under normal conditions, outside the uterus. I can find no worldwide, uniform gestational age that defines viability. In the United States, viability is commonly understood to occur at or about 24 weeks (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11753511/) although the youngest age for a premature birth baby to survive seems to be 21 weeks, 1 day born July 2020.
Near the end of her letter, she asks us to educate ourselves “so that historians will not be writing of this time in the world where the United States was one of only three countries in the world that allowed abortion-on-demand throughout all nine months of pregnancy? (The other two countries are Russa and China).”
The wording of the question (and the imbedded statement given as a fact) seems to indicate there are currently three countries that allow “abortion-on-demand throughout all nine months of pregnancy.” I can find no evidence that Russia or China ever allowed “abortion-on-demand throughout all nine months of pregnancy.” That certainly is not a current, correct statement for the (United States), Russia or China. Readers can do a web search to find current abortion laws/regulation for China, Russia and U.S states.
We have a newspaper that gives us a great forum for sharing our opinions and positions. Together with the LDN, let’s work harder on making sure false or misleading information is not presented as fact no matter how passionately we feel about the subject or how strong our opinion.
Dan Petterson
Ludington