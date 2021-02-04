If, 55 years or so ago, Mr. Demlow my high school U.S. government teacher or Mr. May my U.S. history teacher, had informed our class that we would ever see 25,000 National Guard troops in full battle gear deployed in our capitol city to protect the new president from armed Republican intimidation, we would have thought we were reading the latest science fiction novel in the classroom. Those who are inciting this madness, and they are Republican “leaders,” deserve our scorn and repudiation.
I am sick at heart to live to see what Donald Trump, his sycophants and his useful idiot fellow travelers have done to my country. This was the United States of America, now reduced to a shadow of its glory, hanging by a thread to our republic, with right wing destructive seditionists, supported by the Republican leadership and elected officials betraying everything we once held sacrosanct.
I will name a few of these architects of destruction: Jack O'Malley, who signed onto the Texas lawsuit of no standing; Bill Huizenga, who also signed onto the lawsuit and voted against impeachment of a would be dictator; Jack Bergman, complicit in the previous crimes as well as voting to disenfranchise voters and seat a usurper in the presidency; and, the chair of the Mason County Republicans for condemning the mob attacks but refusing to lay blame where it belongs, offering no “hand across the aisle” to improve our country or work together, no apology for Republican support of a lie. Her only goal, “Let's beat the Democrats in 2022.”
Perhaps these “leaders” really believe the only way to win when you lose an election is by armed mobs in the streets and in our capitol buildings, intimidating legislators. Obviously Republican ideas are failures to the majority of citizens. Or perhaps they are terrified of the monsters they have watched grow, egged on and tacitly approved of for the past 30-40 years. I would be terrified too, if they turned on me. But your duty to the Constitution is not to be terrified and in hiding. Your duty is to carry out the work of the sane people, the vast majority of people, those who expect you to lead and not cower in abject fear at what you have wrought, listening to the “Hang him,” “Kill her” chants of the rioters you set loose in America. The only way to prevent this madness is to loudly and forcefully rebuke it over and over until it diminishes to a flyspeck on the tome of history.
Jack O'Malley, Bill Huizenga and Jack Bergman claim the right to represent the people of west Michigan. I say they have failed us by encouraging government by intimidation. They should resign in shame. The fate of the chair of the local Republican Party I leave to the Republicans of Mason County to decide.
Twenty-five thousand National Guard soldiers deployed in Washington D.C. to defend our president from a mob of armed insurrectionists on Inauguration Day, a day of celebration of the peaceful transfer of power from one person to the next duly elected. Shame on us. This is not the United States of America I inherited from my parents and it is certainly not the country I wish to bequeath to my children. Is it yours?
Barry B. Matthews
Hamilin Township