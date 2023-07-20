Citizens of Ludington, do you know where your responsibility for repair of public utilities (sewer and water) begins and ends? If you think it’s at your property line, you are wrong. Three households in Ludington are finding this out… the hard way and the cost to make the repairs is going to create a financial hardship for all three households. Read on, you could very well be faced with the same situation someday.
On July 2, we discovered that there is a collapsed sewer lateral line that affects three homeowners. The collapsed/broken portion of the sewer lateral line is in the middle of the street, East Ludington Avenue, which is also U.S. 10. We contacted the City of Ludington and were told that the homeowners were responsible for 100% of the cost to repair this damaged sewer lateral line. The City of Ludington says that their responsibility starts after the sewer lateral line connects to the sewer main, in our case, on the south side of East Ludington Avenue (our homes are all located on the north side of East Ludington Avenue). We were told that we are responsible for finding a contractor who is licensed and bonded to do the work, who is willing to work with (Michigan Department of Transportation) to obtain the necessary permits and traffic control, and who has the time to work us into their schedule. No easy task finding a company to do this work.
To say that we were shocked is an understatement. Preliminary estimates to make the repairs are in the range of $10-20,000 per family, a total of $30-60,000. Fortunately, there are three homes connected to the same sewer lateral line. If each of the three households had individual sewer lateral lines that fed to the sewer main, one household would have had to bear the entire cost ($30-60,000) to make the repair. It is my understanding that most of the homes in Ludington have individual sewer lateral lines meaning if this happened to you, you would be responsible for the entire cost of the repair. To make matters worse, we were told by one of the contractors who came out that it would be difficult to get the necessary MDOT permits before Labor Day. The length of time to get it repaired is also placing lifestyle hardships on all three families.
According to the most recent census data, the median annual household income in Ludington is just under $46,000. Based on this fact, the burden of having to repair a broken sewer or water line, would mean financial ruin for many. For others, it could create a financial hardship for many years to come.
If this doesn’t scare you, it should. This could happen to anyone. We didn’t expect it to happen to us but it did. I urge you to reach out to your City Councilor. Let them know that no homeowner should be responsible for repairs to public utilities located under a public roadway. Demand that they change the code/ordinance to relieve homeowners of the responsibility for making repairs to public utilities located under a public roadway.
Rick and Jeanne Knuth
Jamie and Anna Loney
Doug and Jerri Christensen
Ludington