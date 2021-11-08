Even freedom has it’s responsibilities. To who? Well your own family for starters. The people you work with every day. The older lady standing in line to get checked out at the store. Or people eating lunch in a restaurant with you.
Now you may be a person that has a very strong immune system and this is good, but we are not all like that. In fact some people who got COVID-19 and did not get very sick or have hardly any symptoms. In fact some kept going to work every day, and going into restaurants just like nothing was wrong.
But now comes the responsible part. How many people did this person with the strong immunity infect with COVID-19 — four, eight, 12 people? We have no way of knowing. How many of those people got real sick or ended up in the hospital or even died? Where is the responsibility?
In America we are not even 70% protected with a vaccine. The 30 or some percent of Americans who refuse to get a shot in the arm must prefer to see 100,000 or more people die from COVID every year.
Without responsibility there is no freedom.
Where are the Americans that want freedom and willing to accept the responsibility that comes with it?
John H. Gancarz
Manistee