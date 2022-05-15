In reference to the politician that came took over my dining room at the busiest time of the day to campaign for governor, no one contacted me ahead of time to ask if he could use my restaurant to campaign. I had not idea he was coming until the Daily News showed up. They, too, said they had no idea what was going on. They were told to be at Chef John’s and this was coming here to give a speech and talk to people about voting for him. Right about that time, we got a phone call that he was on his way. They were told… no, we don’t want any thing political in the restaurant. He came any way and took one of the large tables and set up his political propaganda material.
Apparently, someone organized this because people started coming in to meet him and ask questions… none of them purchased a thing. He also went from table to table talking to people about why the need to support him. I have already heard from some people telling me I never should have let that happen. They said they came for lunch. They didn’t come to listen to a politician tell them how much he needs their support. They were disappointed in me and said it will be a while before we come back, if we will at all.
At the end of the day, when I do my daily sales report, sales were down considerably. The waitress said that some people were bothered to the point of not tipping, they, too, had a bad day. I don’t have enough index fingers to express how I feel about this. I have lost income because of him, I have had my reputation dented because of him and I have lost customers because of him. So the question I have is who… told this guy my restaurant was at his disposal? I had no notification of this in any way, shape (or) form… nothing. I don’t often get caught off guard… but this one… caught me. He came in and did his thing and left. He made no effort to meet me… wasn’t interested at all. Why bother with that… perhaps he thought I should feel lucky he came in. I should be thanking him.
I still have that one question… who… told him my restaurant was at his disposal?
John Stapelton
Chef John’s
Editor’s Note: The Daily News asked the Kevin Rinke campaign that was at Chef John’s on May 3 about it. The Daily News arrived at around 11 a.m., with the campaign scheduled to be there at 11:30 a.m. The Daily News asked the Rinke campaign if it was accurate that it notified the restaurant as described; if the restaurant requested the campaign not to come; and, who gave permission to the campaign to come. The campaign stated: “The restaurant was notified well in advance of the stop. We did come to find out some local Republicans heard about our visit and came to see Kevin. It was a great visit all around.”