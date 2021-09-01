With the emergence of the “America First” movement, it is tempting to blame that same mindset for incidents we encounter while driving our automobiles.
A me-first attitude seems to be settling into our driving culture. Such calloused attitudes are not instilled in the majority of drivers, but it only takes a few bad actors to disrupt our personal transportation experience. As a necessity of our modern rural society, we must drive our cars on substandard roads while preoccupied with concerns about other distracted drivers, deer crossings and huge intimidating trucks.
That driving experience could be more serene if all of the users of Michigan roads would remember a lesson most certainly heard during their upbringing: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
Let us first consider the operator who guns his vehicle out of a driveway in front of oncoming traffic, forcing others to abruptly brake and then putts along at 40 mph for a few hundred yards, culminating with a snail’s pace turn down a side road.
A related scenario is the driver who must turn left or right with traffic backed up behind them. Some drivers will almost come to a complete stop in the traffic lane before making their turn. This often occurs when there is no oncoming traffic anywhere in sight. Just shifting over to the left lane while signaling for a couple of seconds of deceleration, would enable others to cruise by less impeded. Pulling over to the side would be both safer, courteous and would save fellow travelers and our environment wasted fuel from braking and then speeding up again.
Many of us have a cruise control sweet spot to use while on the expressway. We set that speed and can relax a bit. Inevitably, another vehicle comes up from behind and inches past. That once distant semi is now looming before us, while the offending passer takes their leisurely time going around, boxing us in amidst the two vehicles. Sometimes this lasts for minutes or more as the car edges around the semi. Speeding up until the pass is complete would be the thoughtful thing to do, enabling the passed car to also go around the slower semi.
“Stop light nappers” are also a significant aggravation, especially when there is a lineup during heavier traffic. Some drivers, for reasons unknown, zone out and become unaware of the light and surrounding traffic. When that light turns green, these drivers need an auditory blast of the horn to bring them back to reality. With a line full of slackers like this, all others behind them will inevitably be penalized by sitting through unnecessary extra light changes. Texting, gawking, smoking and eating may be at the root of annoying, if not outright dangerous, divided attention. Driving demands one hundred percent of our attention.
We are currently in the midst of the season for road reconstruction. When this work is being done, two or three lane expressways may be reduced to just one. A sign will say to begin to form a single file line. As most cars begin to merge, many aggressive drivers jump the line deciding to shuffle in the front of that single lane. They eventually take their ill-gotten place while everyone else sits at a miserable standstill, complaining about the stagnant lane. Without the line cutters, traffic would move along at a steady pace through the construction zone.
Thankfully, we are now seeing more passing lanes on our regular highways. In the places where they are lacking, slower drivers should see the repercussions of their slow pace when looking in the rearview mirror. A dozen or so cars trapped behind them with no safe opportunities to pass are hard to miss. It is a rare occasion when one of these vehicles pulls off on the shoulder and allows the backed up traffic to get by.
Finally, we have the case of the slower-moving vehicles camping in the passing lane forcing fellow travelers to pass on the right side. Often this type will tag alongside another car going the same speed, effectively creating a “convoy of the irate” behind them.
These examples highlight just a few of the challenges drivers must face when they take to our roads and highways. Perhaps if all of us could muster a little more common courtesy and definitely a dose of complete attention to the important job of driving, it would make the experience of using public roads substantially more pleasant.
David Chye
Hesperia