I attended the March 15 Scottville City Commission meeting held virtually in Zoom format at 6:30 p.m. (on Monday, March 15). Officials offer the public the right to comment up to three minutes near the beginning and the end, but their protocol is to blacken the attendee’s video feed for the whole meeting whether they want that or not. Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway opened the floor to the public by telling us to unmute ourselves and raise our hands, I did. I was ignored, and they continued on with the meeting after muting me again.
They continued the business of the meeting, ending with allowing a FOIA request for a Feb. 16 traffic accident report to remain denied completely until at least April 5. Once again, the floor was opened for comment. I unmuted my audio, and spoke loudly saying I had a comment. Nobody seemed to hear me. Once again, I and perhaps other attending citizens were ignored and the comment session was shut down, despite me trying numerous methods to attract attention my way before and after they moved to adjourn.
I immediately contacted all seven councilors, the acting city manager and the city attorney via email with the complaints you see here. I repeated those concerns in two subsequent emails, about one and two hours later looking for answers. It is four hours after the meeting (at the time of the writing of the letter). I have received nothing after those three contacts with nine officials.
The Open Meetings Act guarantees by law the right of anybody to speak at a public meeting, even a virtual meeting. I was not afforded that right, and no city official wants to explain why that right was trampled on. At the last two meetings, I have accused both the treasurer and acting city manager of fraud and embezzlement without any refutation even after a Daily News article looked into it. This appears to be their chosen way to silence those accusations and not have to record them in the minutes of these meetings, I had more accusations this meeting on other city issues.
March 15 marks the beginning of Sunshine Week, an annual celebration of the rights of people like us to make requests for public records, attend, and comment at open public meeting. Ironically, the Scottville City Commission negated those rights, ignored those laws, and did so without reason or apology this night, while they continued to allow those two officials to take money from Scottville taxpayers unlawfully. These officials supposedly represent the people of Scottville; I disagree.
Tom Rotta
Ludington
Editor’s Note: The Daily News asked its reporter who covered the meeting and City Attorney Carlos Alvarado about the allegations regarding public comment. The Daily News reporter, who joined the meeting via Zoom, indicated that during the first public comment period, he received a prompt from the city asking if he would like to be unmuted or remain muted. He indicated that, during the second comment period, City Clerk Kelse Lester unmuted all members of the public, and again, received an on-screen prompt for public comment. Alvarado, saying he was attending the meeting as a member of the public at those points and not as the city’s attorney, told the Daily News that he recalled a similar experience. The Daily News reviewed the video and audio recordings of the March 15 meeting on the City of Scottville’s website on Sunday, March 21. The video, a little more than 15 minutes in length, did not include either public comment period. The audio, at 25 minutes in length, did not include the first public comment period. In the audio recording, Lester stated she requested those who wanted to speak to unmute, adding, “We should be all set, if they want to.” Less than a second after Lester stated that in the audio recording, Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway closed public comment.