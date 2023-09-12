As this school year began, shots rang out in a science building on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Yet again, another senseless killing occurred. Between Jan. 1 and June 30 of this year, 140 people died in mass shootings. Mass shootings are described as shootings where four or more people are injured or killed.
Mass shootings most often occur when the person with the gun is armed with an assault style weapon capable of firing many rounds of ammunition in a very short time.
These weapons originated on the battlefield, and many of your fellow citizens believe these guns belong there, and not on the streets of your community.
In that spirit, the Starfish Buyback Program is holding the second assault style weapon buyback of the year this Saturday at the Ludington Police Department.
People wishing to exchange these weapons can receive a $300 gift card from a local superstore. Simply pull up to the station between the hours of 1-4 p.m. Saturday and notify an officer of your interest and intentions. Trigger locks are also always available at the station and are free for the asking.
In the spirit of the legend of the starfish, even one small action can make a big difference. Let’s be part of the solution and remove these weapons of war from our neighborhoods and communities.
Deb Del Zoppo
Pere Marquette Township