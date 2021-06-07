This letter concerns getting appointments at the Secretary of State office and late fees.
I was charged a late fee when I renewed my driver’s license in person. The problem I had was that the first available appointment was after my license expired. I called the phone number first and was told to call back later since everybody was busy. Not wanting to risk waiting, I went out on the website.
I really don’t think late fees should be charged when appointments are so hard to get. If that is the case, then notification should be earlier.
Also, how many people who buy a car from a third party want to wait for (more than) a month for title transfer and license plate?
Marjory Sherburn
Ludington