Last fall, we listened to two gentlemen hosting a morning radio show. It featured local news, sports updates, occasional music and spurts of right-wing chat. More extreme opinions followed later in the day with syndicated call-in shows. The programming elicited bitterness from perceived “liberal” footprints upon a nation-wide dysfunction narrative. The commentator’s nature and tone seemed to reinforce a “cult of victimization.”
On this particular day, one host began a rant about the issue of kneeling during the national anthem by Black football athletes. He suggested that game boycotts were a fitting response to that “awful protest display.” He then went further, saying that kneeling during the national anthem was akin to urinating on the flag. Apparently, those athletes’ peaceful, church-like free speech expression seemed to him extreme and highly offensive. The black-and-white issue of frequent unarmed killings and a persistence of the multi-tier justice system, received no airtime. The kneelers, while keenly aware of potential career-ending blowback, likely hoped that the public, politicians and police officers would take notice of their problem. Better vetting, training and pay could then possibly address festering weaknesses in the system. This morning duo seemed focused on preconceived, less challenging interpretations.
Curiously, should our morning radio twosome have been similarly enraged when radical conservatives recently used the American flag to bludgeon a Capitol Police officer? The two surely were furious upon seeing Old Glory pulled down to fly the Trump flag. Cries of “blue lives matter” most certainly were echoing throughout the broadcast area, after they witnessed the frenzied disrespect shown by the murderous assaults on security forces. These terrorists partook of window smashing, ransacking offices, looting and literal urine and fecal deposition inside the hallowed halls of our democracy. So how did this ultra-right display compare to Black men kneeling rather than standing before the flag during the anthem? These radio anchors would never have stooped to “pinning blame” on Antifa for sacking the Capitol, but many shameless apologists tried. Cameras captured the carnage, so we shall be learning the identities of arrested perpetrators.
The good people of our districts might justifiably follow our radio pair’s advice, by holding accountable those who aided and abetted genuine flag desecration. Despite no court evidence to show “it was stolen,” anarchists mounted an assault on our free elections, and that needs a reckoning. U.S. corporations have begun pulling back funding to politicians embroiled in that plot to overthrow our lawful government.
The big instigator cried that he won the 2020 presidential election by a landslide. Only by nullifying all Black citizen absentee voters, could such a pathetic claim hold any water. This resembles a “South shall rise again” conspiracy, considering the Confederate battle flags defiantly flown by insurrectionists. That lawless D.C. throng illustrated that no good comes of sanctioned deception by scores of GOP politicians.
Following the rioting, Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) showed momentary repentance on the Senate floor. Soon after, having been accosted at the airport by enraged extremists, he tucked his tail and sought the cover of moral surrender. Rep. (Bill) Huizenga surprisingly appeared willing to embrace facts after defending the legitimacy of Michigan’s electoral delegation. Though hiding behind the integrity of our local state representatives, it was at least a start. But Bill has remained aligned with Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), and other members of the House’s hateful dissident squad. Hopping aboard the Texas AG’s crazy train was ample reason for Bill to earn a trip to the woodshed. His election-delegitimizing efforts, along with presidential treachery have stoked the fiery hoax which incited the marauding hordes of Jan. 6. We deserve a congressman who swears by reality over gang rule. Republican Representatives Pete Meijer (R-Mich.), Fred Upton (R-Mich.), and Liz Cheney (R-Wy.), displayed extraordinary character and courage by standing up against the “Retrumplican” — anything to win dogma. Bill though seems much too comfortable with abuses of order from the right.
One need not be beaten over the head by an American Flag, to find the downside of empowering monarchists and neo-fascists. Constitutional decisions, skewed by the use of armed intimidation, lynch mob-vandalism and personal attacks (actual or threatened) only breeds tyranny. If Bill and area radio grew into unyielding voices for truth, our community, constitution and our republic would be much better served and protected.
With the impeachment trial looming, “Senate Team U.S.A.,” will swear to carry out impartial justice according to the constitution and law. After receiving the football, is taking a knee the American option?