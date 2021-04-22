On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the voters of Lake, Mason and Oceana Counties will have the opportunity to vote on an important millage renewal request of one mill for a period of 8 years in support of the West Shore Educational School District (WSESD) to meet the special education needs of Baldwin Community Schools, Gateway to Success Public Academy, Hart Public Schools, Ludington Area Public Schools, Mason County Central Schools, Mason County Eastern Schools, Pentwater Public Schools, Shelby Public Schools and Walkerville Public Schools.
The one-mill, 8-year levy is the same as was initially approved by the voters 30 years ago in 1990 and renewed in 1998, 2006 and 2014 and is not a tax increase. Renewal of the special education millage on May 4 would generate $3.4 million annually for the WSESD to provide and maintain programs and services to more than 1,400 students from birth up to the age of 26 with severe disabilities in the counties of Lake, Mason and Oceana.
Special education programs and services to students with disabilities are mandated by federal and state law; however, they are not fully funded by the federal or state government. It is important to note that the WSESD, in partnership with the aforementioned local school districts, would still be required to provide and fund those programs and services to meet the special education needs of students even if the millage renewal request is not approved by the voters.
My wife Cheri and I are friends with a grandmother and mother of a child who was physically abused and brain injury traumatized by his father when he was less than one year of age. His rehabilitation has required many long hours of therapy and special attention from highly trained professionals just to produce slight improvements in his quality of life. However, now there is much hope and great relief for his family because the WSESD has assumed the provision of programs and services (funded by the millage) that will enable him to develop skills and perform functions that we all take for granted on a daily basis.
You may ask — what does the WSESD special education millage support? Millage funds provide instructional services for “special needs” students from birth to age 26; instructional programs of education from birth to age 26; reimbursement to area school systems for their special needs teaching services on a shared cost basis; and transportation support.
The total reimbursement to the nine area school districts from the special education millage over the past 8 years was $13,302,733. It should be known that the provision of transportation services to students with disabilities in the three county area requires safe buses and trained drivers and aides. WSESD Special Education buses travel more than 300,000 miles per year transporting students.
The WSESD’s partnership with the nine area school districts assists students with the following disabilities: physical, visual, moderate and severe cognitive, emotional, severe multiple, speech and language and other health impairments; traumatic brain injuries; deaf/blindness; specific learning disabilities; deaf and hard of hearing; autism spectrum disorder; and, early childhood development delay.
In collaboration with the local school districts, the WSESD also provides programs to address the above referenced student disabilities as well as early childhood special education, employability skills classes and reintegration and resources programs.
Not all of us have personally experienced or have been impacted by or have had the opportunity to assist with the provision of programs and services to students with “special needs;” nevertheless, we all have a responsibility to support those young folks by ensuring that their program and service needs are adequately funded. That is why it is imperative that you cast your “YES” vote on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, so that the needs of our “special” students do not go unmet.
Thank you for your consideration of this most important WSESD request for the renewal of one mill for 8 years in support of special education in the counties of Lake, Mason and Oceana.
Paul E. Inglis
Shelby Village President
and retired Oceana County Administrator