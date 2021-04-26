The 2021 millage renewal request on May 4, for the West Shore (Educational Service District), is crucial for our children’s future. Without the West Shore ESD, the children within our district would not have access to things such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, learning resources and many more.
The 2021 millage is not a tax increase, it has been a recurring, 1 mill levy renewal proposal every eight years since 1990. Renewing the millage would raise $3.4 million annually for the West Shore ESD to continue programs and services for more than 1,400 students with disabilities within our region. This includes students up to age 26 in Lake, Mason, as well as Oceana County. The schools that the millage would serve would be Hart, Pentwater, Walkerville, Baldwin, Shelby, Ludington, Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central and Gateway to Success Academy.
My daughter Ariel, who is eight years old, has been receiving services from the West Shore ESD since birth. I was told by doctors that my daughter would never crawl, walk or be on track with peers her age. The West Shore ESD has provided physical therapy, occupational therapy and learning resources to my daughter. Ariel is now walking with braces and a walker, has strengthened her fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination and is along-side her second grade peers. Each thing we were told was impossible! But with faith and the help of the West Shore ESD, my daughter has been able to thrive.
Now is the time to support the, over 30 years standing, 1 mill renewal proposal for special education programs.
Vanessa A. Trejo
New Era