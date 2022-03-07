There will be a rally to support the people of Ukraine on Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m. in front of the Ludington library. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the rally to demonstrate their opposition to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The Indivisible Ludington team and the Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group have initiated this event to demonstrate the community-wide support for the Ukrainian people who are suffering and dying because of Putin’s unjustified and unprovoked invasion of their sovereign nation.
The free world is united in its opposition to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Protest marches fill the streets in cities all over the world — even in Russia. A host of nations have sent funds, food and military equipment and supplies to support the Ukrainian people who are courageously resisting the Russian invasion of their homeland. Even steadfastly neutral countries like Switzerland and Sweden have both in words and actions denounced Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian’s people’s resistance to Putin’s invasion has been inspiring. This small nation, not quite the size of Texas, has said it will fight until death the Russian takeover. Like David versus Goliath, they have used some bold and creative tactics in their resistance. President Zelensky’s heroic refusal of offers to evacuate him and his family has been a major morale booster for Ukrainian’s resistance. He ordered the distribution of rifles and ammunition to any Ukrainian with ID who wanted to help defend against the Russian invaders. He directed that instructions for making Molotov cocktails be provided to resisters all over Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has even allowed captured Russian soldiers to call home to tell their families they were safe and have offered to release any captured Russian soldiers to their mothers who would come to get them. The actual phone calls have been documented on videotape, but the latter offer is most likely tongue in cheek. Both tactics, however, have been given a lot of press and helped to show that the Ukrainian people are the good guys
Harsh economic sanctions have been levied against Putin and Russian oligarchs to both punish them for their attack on Ukraine and to try to stall further aggression. The sanctions are especially powerful because there has been unity among nations to enforce them.
It is ironic that Putin’s actions have also stimulated a political unity in America that we have not experienced in a very long time. Republicans, Democrats and Independents have come together to condemn Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. The multiple non-partisan standing ovations in Congress during the part of the State of the Union address regarding ways the U.S. was opposing the invasion of Ukraine were clear evidence of that. Except for a small segment of unhinged political extremists, who clearly do not value freedom and democracy, the American people have found again that they do have common cause in opposing Putin’s unjustified military assault on a sovereign nation.
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has been a tragic reminder about the threat of nuclear war. The U.S. cannot directly engage militarily on behalf of the Ukrainians because doing so could enrage Putin enough to unleash a nuclear holocaust. Putin has already intimated he would use his nuclear capability if necessary. Only a madman would do that, but his irrational and ruthless determination to seize Ukraine have shown that he may be crazy enough to pull that nuclear trigger rather than back down about Ukraine. Our internal political differences must never allow us to lose sight of that. Our own freedom and democracy are at risk. It is crucial that we support the besieged people of Ukraine. Their incredible bravery in defense of their freedom and fledgling democracy rather than succumb to autocratic rule must be saluted and supported.
Let us all come together at the rally on March 12 to demonstrate that we are united in support of the Ukrainian people as they fight and die for their freedom. We must remember the lesson in the famous anti-Nazi poem “… and then they came for us.”
We must not stay silent in face of Putin’s ruthless and brutal assault on Ukraine.
Brenda Reeber
Ludington