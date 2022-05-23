We don’t want to fight directly with any Russian military but behind the scenes we help the Ukraine military. It's not a very well kept secret. You know we don’t want to start World War III so we walk on our tippy toes very carefully. (Vladimir) Putin is calling the shots, setting up the rules of the war. From the very beginning, NATO should have said to Putin for every building you destroy in Ukraine we will destroy one in Russia. And why not, the people in Ukraine are running for their very lives. The Russians living one block from the Ukraine border go to sleep at night knowing their house and town will not be bombed. Why? Who made this deal? Just how unfair can you be to the Ukraine people. They are losing their mothers, fathers and even children. What would you think of a world that just stands back and does nothing. Oh food and tents are nice but what about their homes, cars and their jobs? When and who is going to give that back to them? Right now the answer is no one. The whole world should take everything away from Russia until is falls into financial disaster so it can not harm any country again. The people of the world cannot let this happen to people in any country. This is 2022, not 1937. Do we not learn anything at from our past?
John Gancarz
Manistee