My church focused on Earth Day, and in particular, climate change this last Sunday. That has inspired me to write this letter.
I remember when global warming was not a crisis. We had plenty of time. Now, 50 years have gone by and still the politicians and corporate executives are digging our graves for us, while we the average citizen put our present wants ahead of our future survival. We have learned an awful lot in the last 50 years, we have the means to save ourselves, but apparently not the will. Technological advances have been tremendous. There is a lot of exciting stuff.
Now we have at best seven years to forestall the worst of global warming. The evidence is all around us, wildfires, hurricanes, rising seas, disease and pandemics, droughts and way too many people living where life is becoming impossible thus pushing illegal immigration. Where wars are that much more horrible because of where there is a war there is an inescapable destruction of humanity and nature. We really need people to care now. We need people, you and me, to confront and change our trajectory. There are many ways to pitch in, however the primary obstacle is political. It looks bleak where greed rules. Yet there's hope where compassion and courage drive us to do what is right.
Work at being more aware than you've ever been. Take the time to do some research. Learn why we need science. Take your love for life and the people you love and turn that love into work saving our planet.
And good luck! We all need good luck. Good work is fun though. Have some fun!
Josh Swenson
Manistee