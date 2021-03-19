Recently, I watched a movie which went back in time to the beginning of creation. It showed how God willed everything into existence including the beginning of mankind. And God saw that everything He made was good. He gave man a free will with only one restriction, he was not to eat of the fruit of the tree of good and evil, if he did, he would surely die.
While some are unaware of this story, many know what took place. Some are willing to admit that we screwed up while others will say this never happened. We refer to these latter individuals without faith as atheist. Their whole concept of life is that we evolved as a natural process of nature. They say, there is no God.
Whether we admit it or not, we in America have been living as though there is a God although many try to ignore it. For almost the entire existence of this country, we have enjoyed what we call our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These are called our (unalienable) rights and they are given to us by God.
We are taught that in God’s eyes, human lives are worth more than anything the human mind can imagine. That’s why God the Father gave His only Son to die on the cross so that someday we could join Him in heaven.
If God is the author of life, then what happens to the people of a nation that say there is no God. A look into history can open our eyes to how corrupt governments run by dictators value the life of humans.
At one point, godless people took over the country of Portugal. Anyone who was not in-tuned to the dictators of the country were imprisoned, churches were closed and the people lived in fear of their lives. There was no freedom among the common citizens. The people of France had its taste of living without God under the dictation of the godless Napoleon. His answer was simple, if anyone opposed him, they lost their head.
Next, communism raised its ugly head. Brought to the surface by Karl Marx and promoted by Lenin, (it) resulted in the imprisonment and murder of the Russian royal family. Eventually, the godless dictator Stalin took control which resulted in the murder of (more than) 20 million of his own people. Let’s not forget the godless dictator Hitler and his Nazi Party. Hitler hated the Jews and was determined to destroy all of them. His solution resulted in the deaths of (more than) six million Jews. Anyone who verbally disagreed with this madman was either imprisoned or put to death, especially religious leaders.
All of these governments have two things in common. Their leaders rejected Almighty God as their guide, and they follow some form of atheistic socialism. Other countries have adopted some form of socialism and detriment to their people. To mention a few, China, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela.
What about our country? We have some political leaders who either have no idea what the Bible says or simply don’t care. They have ignored their conscious for so long that the truth no longer bothers them and these are the leaders who are leading this country into atheistic socialism. Our president claims to be a practicing Christian and at the same time issues executive orders that promotes the killing of babies by abortion. He has increased funding to Planned Parenthood and promoted abortion in foreign countries with the use of our tax dollars. He believes that God got it all wrong when he made a boy a boy and a girl a girl and is promoting the use of boys using girls dressing in bathrooms by executive order. He has no problem sanctifying marriage between two males and two females and then having them adopt children and this is just the beginning. He calls himself a moderate and a practicing Catholic. Shame on the bishop who stated that he’ll give him the Eucharist while he keeps promoting these atheistic and socialistic plans.
Our president and his regime needs our prayers, not for the success of his programs but for the safety of their souls.
Walt Carrier
Amber Township