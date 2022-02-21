The House of Representatives voted last month to hold former President Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt for refusing to testify to the January 6th Special Committee… following revelations that Trump allies had begged Meadows to persuade his boss to call of the U.S. Capitol riots.
While violence engulfed the Capitol, Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, Donald Trump Jr. and others texted Meadows, warning the insurrection would destroy Trump's legacy.
"The president needs to tell people to go home. This is hurting all of us," (stated Ingraham). "He's got to condemn this s___ASAP," added Trump Jr. after Meadows replied he would speak to Trump. The riot continued for more than three hours, contradicting Trump's claim that he didn't know of its extent.
Trump, being the habitual liar that he is, lied about what the vice president's powers were. He lied about election fraud and enablers like Meadows treated it as kind of a "naughty habit that had to be tolerated or indulged." When Trump's immediate conservative friends tried to intervene on behalf of reality, he kept lying. As the United States faced a grave Constitutional crisis, the commander-in-chief was a baby whose feelings had to be coddled.
The state of emergency ideas in the powerpoint are the same ones that keep autocrats in power. Dictators like Mussolini and Pinochet used so-called states of emergency to eliminate opposition, while unscrupulous modern leaders often extend temporary measures indefinitely. Yet when House Democrats proposed tightened oversight of presidential emergency declarations, almost all Republicans opposed it, setting up a potential coup attempt that, history tells us, won't be pretty.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township