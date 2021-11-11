Think it might be time to listen to our forefathers
"Truth will ultimately previal where pains is taken to bring it to light." — George Washington
"If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed." — Thomas Jefferson
"Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people." — John Adams
"A popular government without popular information or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy, or perhaps both." — James Madison
"Where there is no law, there is no liberty." — Benjamin Rush
"The people are the government, administering it by their agents; they are the government of sovereign power." — Andrew Jackson
"America belongs to We the People. It does not belong to Congress. It does not belong to special interest groups. It does not belong to the courts. It belongs to We the People." — John Jay
"If it be asked, what is the most sacred duty and the greatest source of our security in a republic? the answer would be an inviolable respect for the constitution and laws." — Alexander Hamilton
"A nation of well-informed men who have been taught to know and prize the rights which God has given them cannot be enslaved. It is in the region of ignorance that tyranny begins." — Benjamin Franklin
"Guard with jealous attention the public liberty." — Patrick Henry
"When men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of liberty quits the horizon." — Thomas Paine
"No people will tamely surrender their liberties nor can any be easily subdued when knowledge is diffused and virtue is preserved." — Samuel Adams
Please cut this out and think about what it's telling you.
Elise Knudsen
Ludington