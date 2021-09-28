Today’s youth, tomorrow’s future. But what kind of future (will it be) when our children are being taught to hate the U.S. and embrace radicalism?
Yes, there are upstanding young adults who respect and appreciate this country, displaying morals and values we wish all people lived by. They lead, not follow.
But in recent months we’ve seen the worst of some of our youth. Ashamed to be U.S. citizens they destroy people, free speech, property and history — all in the name of wokeness. There’s little reverence or gratitude for those who sacrifice(d), protect and defend. Sadly, if this continues, these same young adults will someday be our leaders.
Who’s to blame for the brainwashing of our youth? It’s those who defend, cover up, stand by and aid and abet those in power who try to divide, destroy and control “We the People.” It’s media, many colleges and educators, and all who want to change this country from free to free less.
It’s those destroying the Constitution, lying and cheating, putting Americans last, silencing opposition, turning a blind eye, overspending, siding with the enemy, killing the innocent and supporting wrongdoing.
We are cheering for our young people who appreciate the cost of living freely, and we applaud the courage of those who fight against the odds. Our future does depend on wokeness — wokeness that opens our eyes to those who want to divide, destroy and control. Our youth and our country depend on it.
Chris and Cindy Sobaski
Free Soil