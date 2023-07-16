We all want a safe community. And as we all do our part to help create our safe community, we know that every single effort “makes a difference.” That is the goal of the Starfish Buyback Program, named for the legendary Starfish Tale. Our program offers a $300 supercenter gift card for every eligible assault style weapon turned into the Ludington Police Dept. This buyback or exchange is anonymous… It is voluntary. The program is not banning weapons or restricting our 2nd Amendment rights. And no tax dollars are used, only donations.
Our next buyback event is Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 from 1-4 p.m. at the Ludington Police Department.
You may remember, our first event was May 20, this year. We received on that date and shortly after, a total of three assault rifles. That’s three assault weapons off our streets. Every effort makes a difference, no matter how small.
Won’t you consider a donation to our Starfish Buyback Program? All donations can be sent to the City of Ludington, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington, attention SBP. The City of Ludington handles funds along with the Community Foundation for Mason County. Thank you for helping create a safer community. Spread the word.
Karen Reader, SBP Task Force Member
