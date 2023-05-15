Fifty-one weeks ago, someone entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and shot and killed 19 students and two teachers, while injuring 17 others. The weapon of choice, as has been so often in mass shootings, was knowns as an Armalite Rifle 15, or an AR-15.
The AR-15 was developed as a light-weight battlefield tool, a weapon designed to do the most damage to the human body in the shortest amount of time. The ammunition typically used in an AR-15 travels 3000/ft/sec, or approximately 2000/mph. The bullets can shatter concrete. The shock wave alone liquifies body tissue surrounding the trajectory of the bullet. Bullets from these weapons don’t just punch holes, they disintegrate body tissue. This is why 10-year-old Uvalde student Maite Rodriguez could only be identified by the shoes she wore.
This senseless event, the third deadliest school shooting in the history of the United States behind Sandy Hook and the Virginia Tech killings, prompted local citizens to act.
Tired of feeling helpless and overwhelmed, and feeling equal parts angry and exhausted by the continued mass killing of innocent people, some of your friends and neighbors started meeting to come up with a plan to encourage citizens to voluntarily remove these weapons from our environment. The plan was to enact a buyback program in Ludington.
There is a parable, a legend if you will, about a child walking on a beach during an ebbing tide. Left behind to die exposed to the air, are tens of thousands of starfish. Walking along the shoreline, the child begins tossing them in the retreating waters.
A stranger approaches, and gesturing at the remaining starfish says, “What are you doing? Why are you bothering? Can’t you see what you’re doing makes no difference?”
The child bends over, picks up another starfish, tosses it into the ocean, and says, “I made a difference to that one.”
In this spirit, these local activists hope collecting even one assault-style weapon capable of firing hundreds of rounds of bullets in seconds, and exchanging it for a $300 gift card, can make a difference to someone.
With the assistance of the City of Ludington council members, the city manager, the Ludington Police Department, and financial donors, the first Starfish Buyback Program begins this Saturday, May 20, from 1-4 p.m., at the Ludington Police Station. This is a voluntary, anonymous program. In addition, trigger locks will be given away to anyone who requests them.
We believe this to be the first time a community as small as Ludington and as rural as our surrounding areas have enacted a buyback.
It will be 361 days since the Uvalde killings.
It will be 361 days since Maite’s parents had to identify her body by the shoes she wore to school that day.
Deb Del Zoppo
Ludington