Gun advocacy is one thing; but, avoidance of dealing with school shootings is another. Republicans in the State of Michigan’s legislative branch must take action and strengthen the laws governing gun purchases in Michigan. Additionally, the recent refusal by Republican state senators to allow Democrats to speak from the Senate Floor about the recent school shooting in Texas is very concerning.
It is fair to say that most Michigan legislators — Republican and Democrat alike — have children or grandchildren. I also think it is highly likely that almost everyone reading this letter has children in their lives. Even if you don’t, please take a minute and think about my school-age grandchildren, eight year old Henry, who attended Jefferson School in Manistee, and five year old Naomi, who attended pre-K in Kent County. These two, like all children, depend on their parents and other loving adults like their grandparents to keep them safe. They are too little to understand that school and social policies are also in play that could either preserve or destroy their lives. Without better gun laws and regulations, we parents and grandparents are left with our hands tied. I shouldn’t have to hope that the grace of God somehow saves their lives when a madman storms their elementary schools.
I am not suggesting that all guns be banned. People have a right to hunt and to protect themselves and their homes. But, I am unequivocally saying that guns have to be much better regulated.
School shootings are not just a mental health or school security issue. They are a gun issue. A crazed killer with a knife could not kill at the level we have seen from Columbine forward. Since Jan. 1 through May 25, there were 27 school shootings, including the massacre in Ulvade, Texas. Daily, children are being murdered and accidentally killed by guns. According to the Center for Disease Control, firearms were the leading cause of death for kids one and older for the first time in 2020, the most recent year for which CDC data is available. Children like my Henry and Naomi and like your children and grandchildren are dying because of the NRAs refusal to support gun control legislation and a lack of action by state and federal governing bodies to enact laws to better regulate gun ownership. Close your eyes and envision the children in your lives. See the dimple on their cheeks. Hear their laughter and giggles as they play. Even imagine your children fighting with each other in the back seat of your mini-van. Each of us would do whatever we could to keep our giggling, temper tantruming, beloved children safe from harm. I want our legislators to see each of our state’s children as their responsibility. They are, in fact, their responsibility as they establish the rules governing gun sales in Michigan.
Our children are beautiful and innocent, just as the kids in Ulvade were until their bodies were reduced to blood and bone by a school shooter wielding an AR15 rifle. A rifle that shouldn’t legally be in the hands of anyone but trained police or military.
President (Joe) Biden recently released a fact sheet stating that the Congress needs to do its job by passing legislation to reduce gun crime, including legislation to require background checks for all gun sales, ensure that no terrorist can buy a weapon in the United States, ban the sale and possession of unserialized firearms (aka) ghost guns, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and repeal gun manufacturers’ protection from liability. I hope the State of Michigan will support this plan by legislating laws in Michigan that duplicate it.
I am asking each of you to challenge your state senator and representative to lead the change toward better regulation of guns in Michigan. Ask them to set aside party politics and think about what is best for our children. Send them photographs of your kids so they know exactly who they are defending. The welfare of our children is the only thing that should matter in this discussion.
Diann Neil Engblade
Ludington